5,963 town planners registered in Nigeria – TOPREC

The President of Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), Isyaku Muhtar Kura, has said 5,963 town planners are registered in Nigeria.

Kura stated at the 36th Induction Ceremony of newly Registered Town Planners in Abuja on Thursday, where 288 new members were admitted.

He said the theme of the induction lecture, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: ICT and the Opportunities for Urban and Regional Planning Practice in Nigeria,” was apt because ICT had become a necessary tool in development.

In his remarks, the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nathaniel M. Atebije, said with the induction of members, they were injecting new blood, new ideas and new skills into the profession.

Also the Principal Partner, Pragmatic Solutions Consult Nigeria Limited, Kabir Yari, who delivered the lecture, said Nigeria had a shortage of technical knowledge in the application of ICT in urban planning.

“There is a need to improve the abilities of practitioners and integrates ICT into the curriculum of planning in schools in Nigeria. By doing so, we can address the critical problem and ensure that urban planning in Nigeria is equipped for future challenges,” he said.

