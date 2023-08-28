Steve Harvey speaks on rumour about wife’s infidelity

Steve Harvey personally set the record straight while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday about recent rumours regarding his personal life. The…

Steve Harvey personally set the record straight while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday about recent rumours regarding his personal life.

The television host, 66, whose daughter Lori Harvey joined Kendall Jenner and friends during a trip to Cabo, addressed rumours that his wife, Marjorie Bridges, 58, allegedly cheated on him with the couple’s bodyguard and personal chef, DailyMail.com reports.

In a now-viral TikTok, the star could be seen speaking on stage in front of a large crowd and stated, ‘Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,’ followed by cheering from the audience.

‘I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man,’ Harvey expressed, later adding, ‘I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.'(sic)

The cheating allegations notably first started earlier this week on X – formerly known as Twitter – and quickly went viral.

Steve and Marjorie first crossed paths back in 1990 but didn’t tie the knot until 17 years later in 2007. Upon their marriage, he adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan and also Jason.

Before saying ‘I do’ to his current wife, the game show host was previously married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 until 2005. They share a son, Wynton. His first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 through 2004. They welcomed twins Brandi and Karli, as well as son Broderick.

