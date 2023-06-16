Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba to host NNL Super 8

…Organisers yet to fix definite kick-off date A few days after playing host to the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Playoff, the magnificent Stephen Keshi…

…Organisers yet to fix definite kick-off date

A few days after playing host to the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Playoff, the magnificent Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has been chosen again by the Nigeria National League (NNL) to host the 2023 Super 8 Championship Play-Off.

Although the NNL is yet to fix a definite kick-off date for the title-deciding competition, the league body has expressed confidence that Asaba will be a good host as the eight clubs battle for the title and four available promotion tickets.

Interestingly, the eight clubs are already putting finishing touches to their preparations for the one-week competition.

Asaba 2023 is the 13th edition of the season-ending competition in all editions and 3rd Super 8 edition while the Super four format has witnessed 10 editions of the series since the creation of the NNL.

The NNL Head of Operations, Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya, has expressed gratitude to the Delta State Government for accepting to host the Superb 8 Play-Off.

The football administrator also described Delta as the most sports friendly state in Nigeria.

“We are happy to announce that Delta State government has given their consent to host the Super 8 at the Stephen keshi Stadium, Asaba

“We must first congratulate His Excellency, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his election as the new governor of the state and for graciously approving the hosting of the NNL Play-Off.

“The permission granted has again stamped Delta state as the hub of sports in Nigeria,” he said.

It will also be recalled that Delta State which recently hosted the NWFL Championship Play-Off will be hosting this year’s Federation Cup finals between Bendel Insurance and Enugu Rangers on June 21.

Meanwhile, the gladiators in this year’s NNL Super 8 in Asaba are EFCC of Abuja, Katsina United, Kano Pillars and DMD of Maiduguri all from the Northern Conference.

FC One Rock of Akwa Ibom, Abeokuta Stormers SC, Heartland of Owerri and Sporting Lagos qualified from the Southern Conference.

The NNL has said the competition will start in the last week of June and end in the first week of July.

