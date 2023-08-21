Stem corruption to deliver on ‘Renewed Hope’, Tinubu urged

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Barr Adewole Adebayo, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to…

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Barr Adewole Adebayo, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance and stem corruption as part of efforts to actualise his “Renewed Hope” agenda for Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, Adebayo said corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of this country and needs to be stopped to give progress a chance.

He said, “Even if the country has 37 ministers, what would happen when they become contractors and siphon public funds? If you have National Assembly members establishing companies and going to the NDDC and MDAs to pursue contracts, they are supervising and padding the budget.”

Speaking on the ‘over-bloated’ agencies and parastatals, Adebayo said, “That is what I call the establishment cost, which I have now upgraded to the establishment curse. It’s a mistake we make all the time.

“When they discovered there was malaria in a particular River Basin Authority somewhere and they wanted to tackle that malaria, they created Malaria Control Agency instead of creating a unit within that River Basin Authority to do that temporary project and move on. They created these offices and have everlasting life,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...