StarTimes to end old decoder usage in Lagos May

StartTimes is set to stop its T1 decoder signal on May 1st in Lagos with customers no longer receiving signals from the old device.

The company in a statement yesterday said when it launched in 2010, the T1 decoder was introduced as its initial decoder.

It has invited subscribers in Lagos to migrate to its newest T2 decoder for free.

“As a subscriber, if you are still using the T1 decoder (the silver colour set-top box decoder), we understand that you may be experiencing poor signal, unclear images, and limited channel options. However, with the new T2 decoder, you can say goodbye to these issues and enjoy the best of digital television,” Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said.

“We are offering all our T1 decoder subscribers the opportunity to upgrade to the T2 decoder for free. We encourage you to act fast as the old StarTimes (silver colour) decoder will stop receiving signals from May 1st,” Mr Jian said.