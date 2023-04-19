RTEAN chairmen assure president of support

The chairmen of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in the 36 states and the FCT have congratulated RTEAN’s national president, Musa Muhammed Maitakobi,…

The chairmen of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in the 36 states and the FCT have congratulated RTEAN’s national president, Musa Muhammed Maitakobi, on his reelection.

A statement yesterday by RTEAN Kwara state chairman and national principal organising secretary, Abdurrahman Olayinka Onikijipa, quoted the state chairmen as pledging their total loyalty to Maitakobi’s leadership in his effort to reform the transport sector.

“The council is satisfied with the leadership style of Maitakobi. He embraces all and sundry irrespective of religion, tribes, gender and recorded a lot of success in the organisation like providing Headquarters of RTEAN within 2 years of assumption to office, launching of the travelers’ insurance scheme and the travelers’ cashless application known as karrygo to enable passengers pay transport fares online with CBN policy.

“Under leadership of Amb. Dr Musa Muhammed Maitakobi, RTEAN has successfully launched RTEAN marshal that contributed immensely to sanity and good conduct in all its motor parks across the nation, in addition to tackling transportation of illegal and harmful items at motor parks,” the statement read in part.