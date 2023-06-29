Stallion Auto Keke delivers 140 Bajaj tricycles to Yobe

Stallion Auto Keke Limited has made a delivery of 140 Bajaj tricycles to the government of Yobe State. The tricycles were received by the Ministry…

Stallion Auto Keke Limited has made a delivery of 140 Bajaj tricycles to the government of Yobe State.

The tricycles were received by the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation under the Yobe State Government to empower and support small scale businesses and small business individuals.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, who launched the tricycles, said it was part of his administration’s efforts to boost youth empowerment.

He said: “There is no doubt that small and medium-scale businesses can create employment opportunities to combat poverty.

“As a continuation of our empowerment programme, the tricycles shall be deployed towards empowering and supporting unemployed youths, small-scale businesses and small-business individuals across the state.”

Bajaj tricycle is assembled and exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Stallion Auto Keke Limited, under The Stallion Group.

Reacting, the company expressed appreciation to the Yobe State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Empowerment for choosing Bajaj tricycle brand.

“And we are proud to be associated with Yobe State empowerment initiative, a programme which aligns with one of our corporate goals of delivering huge value to the Nigerian society through our expansive Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) programme, which focuses on female three-wheeler drivers, mechanical training and assembling,” it said in a statement.

