Stakeholders warn Nigerian athletes against doping

Nigerian athletes across various sporting disciplines have been warned to desist from taking drugs to enhance their performance for results as this could spell doom for not only their career, but their health, families and the image of the country.

This was the submission of various speakers at the symposium organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in partnership with the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen (Rtd) Buba Marwa stressed that using drugs for any tournament is tantamount to cheating.

Marwa who was represented by the Zonal Director, Zone H, Dr. Segun Oke, warned that doping causes artificial problems, disgrace and embarrassment, adding that Nigerian athletes should play their sports clean by not engaging in drugs before or during competitions.

Also, a senior lecturer at the National Institute for Sports (NIS), who holds a Ph.D. in Exercise and Sports Psychology, Dr. Joy Mayaki in her presentation on Drug Use and Misuse: An Alternative Look to Combating the Scourge advised athletes to shun abuse of drugs.

The Chairman of Lagos SWAN, Ms Olatutu Oladunni commended the NDLEA for believing in the platform provided by SWAN for the agency to advocate against drug abuse among Nigerian athletes at a period when dope cases are rampant in world sports.

She assured that Lagos SWAN would continue to support the fight against abuse of drugs.

