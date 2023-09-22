Nigeria ‘ll emerge stronger from current challenges — Abdulsalami

Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, says Nigeria will surmount its current challenges and emerge stronger in the comity of nations. He…

Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, says Nigeria will surmount its current challenges and emerge stronger in the comity of nations.

He stated this at the public presentation of the book “the making of modern Nigeria: From pre-colonial era till date”, published by the sun publishing limited in Abuja on Thursday.

Abdusalami, who was the chairman of the occasion, said that although the country had been through a lot, the future was bright.

“Nigeria is, no doubt, going through some challenges. No matter what we think or say, this prevailing atmosphere of faltering steps, great anxiety, and recriminations is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon.

“The good news is that we have all it takes to surmount our challenges and press forward for a better Nigeria. To make this happen, all hands must be on deck to change our trajectory and make it possible for Nigeria to have its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“I believe that the Nigeria of our dream is possible when we contribute our quota with every sense of patriotism and nationalism,” he said.

Abdusalami said that the post-independence Nigeria had continued to struggle for enduring success in an increasingly complex and competitive world and called on Nigerians and friends of the country to join hands in making Nigeria better and greater. NAN

