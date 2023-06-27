Stakeholders meet over healthcare challenges in North West

Stakeholders on Saturday met in Sokoto to discuss the way out of the myriad of challenges in the health sector across the region. The meeting…

Stakeholders on Saturday met in Sokoto to discuss the way out of the myriad of challenges in the health sector across the region.

The meeting was attended by permanent secretaries from the ministries of health, chief medical doctors among other stakeholders, in the health sector from the northwestern states.

They identified inadequate funding, poor manpower as well as disparity in their salaries among the major challenges in health care delivery in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the convener of the meeting, Connected Development (CODE) in collaboration with COVID-19 transparency and accountability in Africa Project CTAP, Mr Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa, said the meeting was aimed at identifying challenges in the sector to recommend appropriate solutions to them.

“The conversation is interesting because we had contributions from the stakeholders and we have seen that, their challenges are the same.

“It has helped us to understand what kind of solution is required to solve these challenges.

“We believe by the time we submit our communique to the government, we will be able to move a step further in setting the right agenda for health even across the country.

“We understand that without proper health, people are not going to give their best and this will eventually affect our micro-economy as a nation,” he said.

