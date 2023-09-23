Stakeholders brainstorm on sustainable peace in Jos

Over 80 critical stakeholders from Jos South LGA Plateau State have converged on Jos, the state capital, for a three-day engagement programme to brainstorm…

Over 80 critical stakeholders from Jos South LGA Plateau State have converged on Jos, the state capital, for a three-day engagement programme to brainstorm on promoting peaceful co-existence in the area as well as in Jos environs by extension.

The programme, which is to mark this year’s International Peace Day, had in attendance, community leaders, religious leaders, women and youth groups.

The event was organized by the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) in partnership with Christian Rural and Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN).

Speaking at the event, the Country Director of GPF, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said as the world marks this year’s International Peace Day, the foundation has agreed to partner with CRUDAN to begin an interfaith promotion that will lead to sustainable peace in Jos and its environs, adding that it is not enough for people to talk about peace, but also demonstrate the desire for peace.

“GPF tried to mitigate conflict as we work with communities to find out areas of differences so that we can work together to address them. People deliberately want to emphasize those differences because they want to exploit them for their selfish interest. Our political leaders sometimes instigate the people against each other.

“But the reality of these is that we are all human beings and one family on the planet. When we respect and appreciate one another, then we will grow together,” he said.

In his remarks, CRUDAN Executive Director, Joseph Gamdi, said sustainable peace will not be achieved if critical stakeholders are left out during dialogue.

