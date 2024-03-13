Stakeholders advocate gender equality in Osun

Civil Society stakeholders in Osun State have identified gender equality as a prerequisite for achieving sustainable development goals and charged policymakers and individuals to support…

At a stakeholders’ engagement forum in Osogbo, Osun State as part of events commemorating the International Women’s Day celebration, the participants said gender equality is a fundamental human right.

The State Program Manager of Kiitan Foundation, Miss. Helen Adedokun said International Women’s Day was meant to celebrate the accomplishments of women and girls worldwide and to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality.

She noted that there is still much work to be done, as women and girls continue to face many challenges such as stereotypes, gender bias, limited access to resources such as land, credit, and education, lack of political representation, and inadequate legal protection.