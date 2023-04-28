Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

Tottenham fought back from two goals down to clinch a 2-2 draw with Manchester United thanks to Heung-Min Son’s late leveller in a pulsating game…

Tottenham fought back from two goals down to clinch a 2-2 draw with Manchester United thanks to Heung-Min Son’s late leveller in a pulsating game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Erik ten Hag’s side appeared on course to establish an eight-point cushion in fourth place as clinically-taken first-half goals from Jadon Sancho (7) and Marcus Rashford (44) put them in control.

But Spurs, wounded from their 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle, after which Cristian Stellini was sacked as interim boss and replaced by Ryan Mason, pulled one back through Pedro Porro (56) then forced a deserved equaliser when Son converted Harry Kane’s low cross (79)