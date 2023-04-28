Motorists, commuters stranded as residents protest bad Benin-Warri road

Motorists and commuters plying the Benin-Warri-Sapele Road were stranded yesterday following the protest embarked upon by residents of Ogheghe and Ologbo communities around the failed…

Motorists and commuters plying the Benin-Warri-Sapele Road were stranded yesterday following the protest embarked upon by residents of Ogheghe and Ologbo communities around the failed portion of the road.

The protesters had last year blocked the road as a result of the failed portion within the communities for two weeks and only left when the governor visited the scene with a promise that the federal government would repair the road.

The protesters said motorists had increased transport fares because a journey of 20 minutes was taking two hours.

A motorist, Chonoso Christian, said they regularly visit mechanic workshops for repair of their vehicles because of the bad state of the road.