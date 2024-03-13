Sporting’s Lokosa targeting at least draw against Tornadoes

Sporting Lagos’ most experienced striker, Junior Lokosa has expressed optimism about his club securing at least a point in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)…

Sporting Lagos’ most experienced striker, Junior Lokosa has expressed optimism about his club securing at least a point in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 25 match against Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna.

The match is scheduled for today at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Lokosa who scored the opening goal in his club’s 4- thrashing of regional rivals, Remo Stars in the week 24 encounter last Sunday in Lagos told newsmen that Sporting are targeting positive results on the road.

“We are trying to focus more on our away games. I believe from this second stanza, we started doing great and we shall do better in our next away games.

“Against Niger Tornadoes, our fans should expect good football and a good result. I know playing away from home is not really easy.

“I know we are going to Kaduna and the pitch is not really good. But it is not an excuse. I believe we will just go there and give our best to see if we can get a point. It is very possible for us to get something,” he said.

Sporting Lagos who are currently on the 12th position on the league table have three away draws out of twelve away matches.

Their away draws came in the 0-0 draw against Akwa United in week 2, 1-1 draw with Abia Warriors in week 12 and the 0-0 draw at Doma United in week 23.