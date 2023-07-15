Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars set for epic battle for Naija Super 8 glory in Lagos

Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars will face off today in a decisive match to determine the first-ever winner of the Naija Super 8 tournament in…

Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars will face off today in a decisive match to determine the first-ever winner of the Naija Super 8 tournament in Lagos, with the victor taking all the spoils.

Sporting Lagos who just got promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League are the favourites to win the tournament when they file out on the field today against their neighbours from Ogun State at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

It will be noted that the Lagos-based side got through to the final following a pulsating clash against Akwa United.

Jonathan Alikwu was the hero of the day as Sporting came from behind to beat Akwa United 2-1. The Promise Keepers took a first-half lead courtesy of a brilliant penalty from superstar Cyril Olisema.

However, the Uyo-based side failed to hold on to their lead as Sporting fought back in the second half.

Saturday Okon continued his brilliant scoring form when he deservedly equalised for Sporting before Alikwu’s towering header sent the Sporting bench and fans into pandemonium.

Remo Stars reached the finals after recording a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars in their semi-final duel.

The Ikenne-based club, who were almost out of the tournament but were handed a lifeline following Sporting Lagos’ win over Katsina United in the last game.

Both sides faced off earlier on in the competition with Sporting claiming the South West bragging rights that time with a 2-1 win.

Remo will be looking for revenge when the two clash again for the second time with the stake higher as the winner will go home with the N25m prize money.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...