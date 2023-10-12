Special courts needed to tackle money laundering – Stakeholders

A former Prime Minister of Senegal and anti-corruption activist, Mrs Aminata Toure, has urged the Nigerian government to lead the push for global anti-corruption courts…

A former Prime Minister of Senegal and anti-corruption activist, Mrs Aminata Toure, has urged the Nigerian government to lead the push for global anti-corruption courts through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to try money laundering and illicit financial flows (IFFs).

She made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the 33rd Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) multi-stakeholder conference, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), Foundation Integrity Initiative International (III) and MacArthur Foundation, themed, ‘International Mechanisms and the Fight Against Corruption’.

Toure, who served as Senegal’s prime minister from September 2013 to July 2014, said if Nigeria and other African countries want to fight corruption, they should enlist the cooperation of UN member countries.

She said, “Member countries need to mobilise the needed resources for the anti-corruption court at the ECOWAS level while each country maintains its existing anti-corruption mechanism at the local level.”

Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to get the buy-in of countries at the regional, continental, and global levels for effective delivery of the International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...