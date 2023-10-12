✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Insurgency: NAF to deploy additional aircraft for combat operations

The Nigerian Air Force has said it will deploy additional aircraft for combat operations in the country.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday, while delivering two Diamond 62 multipurpose platform special mission aircraft to the 303 Medium Aircraft Group in Ilorin.

According to him, the additional aircrafts, which are the last set of the four purchased, “Will be deployed to operational areas where they are most needed in any part of the country.

He said the federal government is set to acquire additional combat platforms for the Force.

Speaking during the occasion, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the aircrafts will strengthen the country’s surveillance and search-and-rescue capabilities.

 

