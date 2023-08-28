Speaker’s wife donates cash to patients at Abuja hospital

The Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajiya Hussaina Abbas Tajudeen, has donated cash to patients at the Wuse District Hospital,…

The Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajiya Hussaina Abbas Tajudeen, has donated cash to patients at the Wuse District Hospital, Abuja.

She made donations at the emergency unit, pediatric unit, female surgical ward, male ward, and all other wards of the hospital.

Speaking during the exercise yesterday in Abuja, Hajiya Tajudeen said it was geared towards providing humanitarian services to the people.

She said empowering the less privileged and those who are sick is a course close to her heart.

The speaker’s wife said she had been empowering people living with sickle cell disease through a non-governmental organisation called the Aliyu Abbas Tajudeen Foundation.

She said she lost her son to sickle cell disease six years ago and is willing to give back to the community in any way she could.

She said she recently launched the Husseina Abbas Foundation for Hope and Empowerment, and it is targeted at empowering the less privileged and orphans.

Alice Eya, mother of one of the beneficiaries, said the donation would go a long way in supporting her son’s treatment.

The Medical Director of the Wuse District Hospital, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar, who was represented by the chief nursing officer, Lucy James Balami, thanked the wife of the speaker for extending her hand of fellowship to the sick people in the hospital.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...