Southern Kaduna alleges marginalisation, seeks ministerial appointment

The people of Southern Kaduna have again alleged to be marginalised in state and federal appointments, appealing that the next ministerial appointment from Kaduna State…

The people of Southern Kaduna have again alleged to be marginalised in state and federal appointments, appealing that the next ministerial appointment from Kaduna State should be from the zone.

They said at a press conference in Kaduna that over the last eight years, the Southern Kaduna region had experienced severe marginalisation, both in political and religious spheres, particularly since the rise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Southern Kaduna people under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement of Nigeria decried what it described as “the ongoing marginalisation faced by the southern region within the governance of Kaduna State.”

The national coordinator of the movement, Yusuf Kanhu, said, “Under the previous administration of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, a significant disparity emerged in political appointments and campaigns, leading to an imbalanced representation of the region.”

The movement alleged that the introduction of the Muslim-Muslim ticket further deepened this divide, relegating the Christians and Muslims of Southern Kaduna to deputy positions or roles of lesser influence.

He then urged Governor Uba Sani to ensure fairness for both Christian and Muslim communities in Southern Kaduna and called for equitable distribution of appointments to the southern part of the state.

“If a Christian ministerial appointment is not viable, we propose the appointment of Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa, an esteemed son of Southern Kaduna, a proven administrator, the former Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Agency (SEMA), and a dedicated member of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...