Some persons might target you, Turai Yar’Adua warns Remi Tinubu

Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, widow of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, has asked the incoming First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to be ready for attacks from people who will pursue personal gains in her husband government.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on the 13th-year anniversary of her husband’s death, Turai advised Remi to be patient and not to stop advising her husband.

Turai said, “Alhamdulillah, my advice to incoming First Lady is she should be patient and continuously be patient, if her husband would be like Umaru in ensuring righteousness in his government, then she will be the target because I was victim of that.

“My husband was not alcoholic, not a womanizer and not corrupt so people started attacking his wife just to make him angry because he loved his wife.

“So she should be ready for this and be patient, she should be giving him advice also because she is the only one to give him truthful advice, all those surrounded him will only tell him what they want. But a wife will always sit with her husband and tell him this is what I heard you should investigate.”