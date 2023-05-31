Solution Ground clinch Orkuma Unity Cup semi-final ticket

Giant killers, Solution Ground FC of Aliade yesterday became the first team to reach the semi-finals of this year’s Moses Orkuma Unity Football Competition in…

Giant killers, Solution Ground FC of Aliade yesterday became the first team to reach the semi-finals of this year’s Moses Orkuma Unity Football Competition in Gboko, Benue State.

After a 0-0 draw in regulation time with home boys, BAA FC at the famous JS Tarka Stadium, the Solution Ground boys who contributed to the early exit of the Cup holders, Lobi Penguins, kept their nerves to win 4-3 on penalties.

Solution Ground will now meet the winner of the second quarter-final match to be played today between Flight U-17 and Cup favourites, Gboko Pros, in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final battles will continue on Thursday, June 1 with another mouth-watering fixture between Purity Empire and Mighty Juniors of Gboko while Moses Orkuma FC will lock horns with last year’s runners-up, St, Michaels Ameladu in the last quarter-final match on Friday, June 2.

Nigeria’s former junior international, Moses Orkuma, who is the sponsor of the grassroots tournament has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the clubs.

The Al-Tadamon SC of Kuwait midfielder told Daily Trust that some of the outstanding players already identified will be taken for trials in some leading clubs in Africa and Europe.

Orkuma said he is committed to giving Benue youths the opportunity to utilise their God given talent in football.

“This is the sixth edition of this competition and I am satisfied with the progress made. From this tournament, some Benue boys are now playing professional football abroad.

“This is the only way to appreciate God and give something back to the society,” he said.

Orkuma who represented Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey also disclosed that eventual winners at this year’s competition would smile to the bank.

