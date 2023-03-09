Soludo: I liberated eight Anambra LGAs under control of criminals

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said he liberated eight local government councils under the control of criminals. Soludo, who assumed office last year,…

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said he liberated eight local government councils under the control of criminals.

Soludo, who assumed office last year, said the efforts of his administration in fighting insecurity have yielded positive results.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor said the secure environment was responsible for the peace that prevailed during and after the February 25 presidential and national assembly in Anambra.

The governor said the secure environment created by his government was what allowed Anambra residents to come out in their numbers and confidently participate in the presidential election in the state

Soludo therefore called on Anambra people to support his government by voting candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the March 18 House of Assembly election.

“Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation.

“Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor.

“For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, like some governors did, or even try to coerce anyone,” he said.

Soludo said he predicted openly that Obi would win Anambra, adding that the governor did not do anything to thwart the wishes of Anambra people during the election.