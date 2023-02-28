Soldiers save electoral officials from bandits in Niger

The Collation Officer for the presidential and National Assembly elections in Mariga LGA of Niger State, Prof Mustapha Mohammed, has said that it took military…

The Collation Officer for the presidential and National Assembly elections in Mariga LGA of Niger State, Prof Mustapha Mohammed, has said that it took military intervention for them to gain access to the local government to conduct the elections.

Prof Mohammed explained that on their way to conduct the exercise bandits blocked the road and operated for hours, hence that they had to stop somewhere for the military to come and disperse the bandits.

Prof Muhammed disclosed this while presenting the presidential results from Mariga LGA at the state collation centre in Minna.

He said as a result of the activities of bandits elections could not be held in five polling units in the LGA.