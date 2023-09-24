Soldier, 5 passengers killed as Boko Haram ambushes military escort

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have ambushed security vehicles escorting motorists along the Gwoza- Limankara-Uvaha road, killing one soldier and three civilian passengers.

Also, five commercial vehicles including a security patrol van were set ablaze, hence many passengers are still unaccounted for.

Local and security sources said the incident happened around 5 p.m. when the soldiers and civilian JTF were providing cover to passengers travelling to Goza, Askira-Uba LGA in Borno and Northern parts of Adamawa State.

“The GOC was at the scene of the attack. A soldier and five passengers were killed in the ambush, and five vehicles including a military van were burnt. We are lucky that the female passengers abducted by the insurgents were released this evening,” he said.

The Senator representing the Borno South, Ali Ndume, who also confirmed the incident said the ambush happened on Saturday evening.

He said that the spike in killings in the Goza area has become rampant in recent times. “It happens on a daily basis. So, we are calling on the military to take the fight to the enclave of the insurgents because we all know where they are.

“Farmers are now scared of going to harvest their farmlands, so it’s high time that the military should lead the civil who are willing to take part in the fight, provide them with logistics to liberate the area,” Ndume said.