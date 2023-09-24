PDP rejects Benue gov’ship tribunal judgement

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the party’s petition and…

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the party’s petition and that of its Governorship Candidate, Engr. Titus Uba against the victory of Governor Hyacinth in the March 18 election.

Our correspondent reports that the three-man tribunal led by Justice Ibrahim Karaye, on Saturday upheld the election of Governor Alia.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statementnoted that after a review of the judgement with its team of lawyers, the party believed that the judgement did not meet the requirements of substantive justice and did not align with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

He said that the party had accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law.

Iortyom added that the party had urged its teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the faith that though the walk to justice might be long, the goal of reclaiming the governorship mandate would surely be achieved in the end.

