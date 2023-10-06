Sokoto probe panel: PDP scribe returns tractor to Sokoto govt

The National Organising Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Bature has returned the tractor leased to him by the immediate past government of…

The National Organising Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Bature has returned the tractor leased to him by the immediate past government of Sokoto State.

At the resumed hearing of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating some of the activities of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Thursday, Bature who was the former Commissioner of Water Resources, said the tractor was leased to him by the Ministry of Agriculture when he was the Commissioner of Water Resources.

“The late Commissioner of Agriculture, Muhammad Arzika Turata asked members of the then State Executive Council if there was anyone interested in farming that there were tractors for hiring.

“I declared interest and I was given one refurbished tractor with no implements on hire basis.

“I fixed it, changed the tyres and rehabilitated the engines. Even this year, I changed the tyres because I used it during the rainy season.

“When I left in September 2021, I wanted to return it but they said I should hold on until they request for it.

“As I got the summons of the commission on 23rd of September, I made sure the tractor was brought back to the store of the Ministry of Agriculture and on the 26th of this month, a report was raised in respect of the return of the tractor by the Commissioner of Agriculture.

“On the 29th of September, I received an acknowledgement letter from the ministry on the return of the tractor,” he said.

The report and the acknowledgment letter were later admitted by the Commission.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga has adjourned the sitting till October 7 for the continuation of hearing.

This followed the request of the counsel to the former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and nine others, Barrister Nuhu Adamu for more days to study the exhibits tendered by the author of Memorandum 002.

