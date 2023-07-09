‘Smart buildings now new style of residential housing’

The concept of smart homes or smart buildings has become the preference for most homeowners in recent times and the real estate firms have…

The concept of smart homes or smart buildings has become the preference for most homeowners in recent times and the real estate firms have also keyed into this concept by designing bespoke smart homes that meet the desire of their clients.

Smart homes provide sustainable and deluxe living, offering the residents a combination of modern amenities, natural beauty and futuristic design.

The Dariann Court Estate located in Lagos State unveiled by MKH Properties Limited has been designed to meet the specifics of a smart home.

These multiple units of 4-bedroom terraces and 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes will be a “smart building” that will feature innovative architecture, automation controls, and state-of-the-art technology, blending seamlessly with its eco-friendly surrounding environment.

Chief Executive Officer of MKH Properties Limited, Dr. Muibi Kehinde Hamed, told industry players that smart buildings are now the order of the day.

“Our clients should be expecting nothing but the best from us. And we will never build less,” he said.

The home, which is located inside Olive Park Estate off Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos is 12 units of smart buildings with a mobile application used to control the home using a smart mobile device.

Kehinde added that there would be a general camera inside the estate while each house has six points of camera to be located in the living room, the staircase, and the backyard and extra three cameras with internet access.

He added the estate features a good water supply, swimming pool, fire alarm, solar energy power for every unit to run eight hours of backup light plus an inverter, touch switch, gym center, smoke detectors, soundproof generator, heat extractor, and 11KV transformer, and automation controls will all be provided.

Executive Director, MKH Properties Ltd, Bolarinde Tayo, said, “This exceptional project represents the perfect combination of contemporary design, advanced technology, and meticulous attention to detail. Dariann Court offers a remarkable living experience that blends beauty and practicality. We invite you to explore this pinnacle of modern living and discover the ultimate luxury at Dariann Court.”

