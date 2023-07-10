15 bodies recovered, 78 houses burnt in Plateau — MACBAN

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday said 15 people were killed following an alleged invasion of their communities in the Mangu…

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday said 15 people were killed following an alleged invasion of their communities in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The group also said 78 houses belonging to their members were burnt while over 2,000 cattle were still missing after the invasion.

Nuru Abdullahi, state chairman of the group, disclosed this to journalists yesterday, in Jos, the state capital.

Daily Trust reported on Saturday how the group accused Operation Rainbow, a state security outfit, of invading and burning their communities, an allegation that was denied by the team.

He said, “On the invasion of Fulani communities in villages of Mangu, we have recovered 15 bodies killed on Friday. About 78 houses were burnt down. Cattle numbering 2,000 are still missing. This unfortunate thing is moving its head quickly into other LGAs of the state to annihilate Fulani completely in the state.”

Abdullahi also alleged a plan to attack their communities by suspected militias.

“There is an intelligence report that there are trained militias recruited and brought to fight and chase all Fulani out of Plateau State in the name of crisis. Therefore, at this point, we are still calling on the federal government to as a matter of urgency put a stop to what is happening in Mangu LGA.

“They should take immediate action before things go out of hand. We are soliciting the FG to take necessary action so that things will not go out of hand. We will not continue watching people killing us and destroying our properties,” Abdullahi added.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, and that of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barrack, Lieutenant Colonel Ishaku Sabastine Takwa, had yet to respond to calls and messages from our correspondent on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust reports that there have been crises in villages of Mangu LGA where more than 200 people have been confirmed killed, including women and children in the last few months.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu LGA to restore law and order and to forestall further loss of lives and property.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, in a statement, said the governor imposed the curfew following his consultation with the State Security Council.

The statement said movements within the local government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties, adding that security agencies have been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.

The governor assured that his government was working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

