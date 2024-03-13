✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Skyline introduces ‘Street Cafe’ to Nigerian consumers

Skyline International Tourism & Hospitality Ltd (SITH) has introduced a new brand of Fast-Food outlet ‘Street Café’ in a new strategic move to meet the…

    By Balarabe Alkassim

Skyline International Tourism & Hospitality Ltd (SITH) has introduced a new brand of Fast-Food outlet ‘Street Café’ in a new strategic move to meet the needs of its Nigerian customers.

The Managing Director (MD) SITH Nitin Anand in a statement in Abuja said, the introduction of ‘Street Cafe’ was part of the company’s expansion drive to explore the vast opportunities in the Nigerian market.

Skyline International Tourism & Hospitality Ltd, a member of Skyline International Group are the owners of Pizza Hut and Movenpick Ice Cream franchises in Nigeria and Skyline University.

Mr Anand said the company has witnessed rapid growth because its Pizza Hut and Movenpick Ice Cream franchises have spread to many parts of Nigeria.

According to him, since its inception in 2021, the company has opened 12 Pizza Hut and 12 Movenpick stores in Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt. 

The MD said, the first ‘Street Cafe’ outlet was launched in Kano on February 23rd. 

He said the expansion drive was in line with their vision to be a world-class hospitality company that satisfies customer aspirations as well as employees and stakeholders. 

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories