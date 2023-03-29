Skales welcomes child with wife

Popular Nigeria singer, Skales, has welcomed a bundle of joy to his family as he welcomed a baby with his wife. The singer took to…

Popular Nigeria singer, Skales, has welcomed a bundle of joy to his family as he welcomed a baby with his wife.

The singer took to his verified Instagram account to inform his friends and fans about the good news.

He wrote, “God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift!!! My mama & God know wetin dem do Ps; just Dey stream and share all my music… I no fit shout.” (Sic)

Well-wishers have since taken to the comment section of the singer’s post to celebrate with him.

Singer, Banky W, wrote, “Congratulations bro. Welcome to fatherhood. Best job in the world.”

Similarly, Waje said, “Aww congratulations new daddy.”

Fellow singers, Zlatan, Ikechukwu; music producer, VJ Adams; and popular skit makers, Broda Shaggi and Nas Boi, also congratulated the new father.

See post below: