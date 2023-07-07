Six things to know about Oyedele, head of Tinubu’s tax reform team

President Bola Tinubu has approved for the creation of a presidential committee focused on fiscal policy and tax reforms. He named Taiwo Oyedele, a fiscal…

President Bola Tinubu has approved for the creation of a presidential committee focused on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

He named Taiwo Oyedele, a fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as the committee’s chairman.

Mr. Oyedele is a highly accomplished professional with extensive expertise in fiscal policy, taxation, and economic matters. He currently serves as PWC Africa tax leader.

In addition to his role at PwC, Oyedele holds several important positions in prestigious organizations.

Here are six things to know about the new him

1. He is the Thematic Lead for the Fiscal Policy & Planning Commission and serves as the Chairman of the West Africa Debt Management Roundtable of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

2. Furthermore, he chairs the Taxation & Fiscal Policy Faculty Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and is a member of the Nigerian Taxation Standards Board.

3. He also serves as a member of the Ministerial Committee on the implementation of Nigeria’s National Tax Policy.

4. He is a member of the Global Tax Forum and has previously served as a member of the Global Governing Council of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

5. As an educator, Oyedele holds the position of Associate Professor at the Babcock University Business School.

6. He is an alumnus of the London School of Economics & Political Science, Yale University and Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education. He is a guest lecturer at the Lagos Business School and the Founder and President of Impact Africa Foundation.

