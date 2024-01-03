Six skills to learn in 2024 to avoid financial crisis

High income skills are abilities or expertise that are in demand and can earn you good income. They are skills that are generally specialized, and…

They are skills that are generally specialized, and businesses and companies are willing to pay individuals who have them well.

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, coupled with the current economic crisis in the country, acquiring new skills has become essential for staying competitive and unlocking financial opportunities.

Various reports have identified some of the high income skills one can learn to stay financially bouyant as the year 2024 begins.

Data analysis

This skill involves collecting, interpreting, and sharing data that can solve business problems.

Analytical thinking and innovation is the top skill forecasted in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report.

As businesses across industries increasingly rely on data to make informed decisions, they require more employees with the ability to collect, interpret and share data that can solve their business problems.

People skilled in data analysis may use a range of tools including Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, SQL, Tableau, R, or Python.

Software development

This skill involves developing, maintaining, and improving technological systems.

Increasingly, industries are turning toward technology to advance their business capabilities, and they need people skilled in developing, maintaining, and improving their technological systems.

People who work in DevOps or software engineering build, monitor and control an organization’s technology.

Software developers may use tools like Git, Docker, Jenkins, or Kubernetes, and may know coding languages like Python, Java, or C++.

Digital marketing

This skill involves creating and implementing online marketing strategies to reach and engage customers.

Mastering the art of social media management, content creation, and SEO to enhance online visibility and drive traffic is an urgently needed skill.

It involves understanding the dynamics of paid advertising platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads to run effective digital marketing campaigns.

Digital marketers may use tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, WordPress, or Mailchimp.

Copywriting

This skill involves writing persuasive and engaging content for various purposes, such as websites, blogs, emails, ads, or social media.

You can be a good copywriter by honing your writing skills to create persuasive and engaging content for websites, marketing materials, and advertisements.

It also involves understanding the art of storytelling and crafting compelling narratives to captivate the target audience

Copywriters may use tools like Grammarly, Hemingway, or CoSchedule.

Machine learning

This skill involves creating and applying algorithms that can learn from data and make predictions or decisions.

Machine learning engineers may use tools like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Scikit-learn.

Content creation and management

Content creation and management skills involve storytelling and are often crucial for marketing careers.

This skill set incorporates creativity, originality, social perceptiveness, and emotional intelligence.

Taking these skills a step further can also mean adding data analysis to your toolbox, specifically honing in on marketing analytics so that you can assess how well an audience is connecting with your content.