My first wife refused to return bride price – Yul Edochie

The controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has made a fresh claim over the feud between him and his first wife, May, following her 2023 reflection post.

May stated in a New Year’s message that 2023 brought “too many adversities and misfortunes,” adding that it “dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways.”

She further stated that 2023 “stole my own flesh and blood,” implying the death of Kambilichukwu, her first child with Yul, in March.

May revealed that the loss had left her devastated.

In response to her post, Yul accused May of having breast enhancement surgery without his knowledge.

The actor also warned his first wife against using social media to manipulate public opinion in order to build hate towards him.

Yul stated in a subsequent tweet on Wednesday that his estranged wife “filed for divorce but refused to return the bride price.”

“You filed for divorce. Yet you refuse to remove my name. Your family refused to return the bride price I paid for you.

“I begged for the bridal price back a couple of times, but you people just refused. I don’t understand why,” he wrote.

Yul became was embroiled in controversy in April 2022, when he announced his marriage to actress Judy Austin Moghalu as his second wife. He also unveiled their first son together.

Kambilichukwu died in March of last year after having a seizure while playing football in school.