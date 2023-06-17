Six of seven abducted Unijos students regain freedom 

Six out of the seven kidnapped students at the University of Jos have regained their freedom after spending two days in captivity.

The students who live off campus were kidnapped on Wednesday night in their rooms around Ring Road area of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police who disclosed the release of the victims in a statement said the police had intensified efforts to rescue the last victim.

The statement reads, “Today, the Plateau State Command is pleased to announce to the general public that five of the victims who were kidnapped on 13/06/2023 have regained their freedom.

“The command swung into action immediately after receiving the report and worked tirelessly in collaboration with the Anti-Kidnaping Unit, family members of the victims and the community to secure the release of the victims.

“One of the victims was able to escape from the kidnappers’ den, while one victim is still in captivity. This brings the number of rescued victims to six (6).

“However, the Commissioner of Police Bartholomew N. Onyeka has given a matching order to the Area Commander Metro and the DPO Nasarawa Gwong to intensify efforts toward ensuring that the last victim is rescued unhurt and the perpetrators of this heinous act are arrested and brought to book.

“The Commissioner of Police reassures the good people of Plateau State that he is committed to ensuring peace and safety of lives and properties in the state. He therefore calls on the residents to be security conscious, report suspicious activities or persons, and provide useful, timely, and accurate information that can help in the fight against crime and criminality in the State.”