Six killed as rainstorm rocks Delta 

Delta State Government has confirmed the death of six persons killed by rainstorm in Oko Community, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident at a news conference in Asaba on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said five other persons, who sustained varying degrees of injury, were being treated at a hospital.

He said, “A collapsed structure led to the death of six persons, one other person is critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital. Five others sustained injuries and are already in stable condition.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.”

In a related development, a 10-year-old boy was swept away at Okotomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The commasioner said the state government was coordinating rescue efforts to search for the boy.

On the falling of a petrol tanker on Udu Bridge, Aniagwu appealed to residents to be patient, saying that efforts were on to evacuate the tanker for free flow of traffic.