Six gunned down as Plateau killing spree continues

At least six persons were killed when gunmen invaded Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened in RahossSambak village of Rahoss.

A source from the community told our correspondent that a car knocked down someone at about 7pm on Tuesday.

He said the villagers decided to bury the accident victim that same night because of the bad condition of the corpse.

He said the mourners were returning home when they ran into an ambush where two persons were shot.

According to the source, the villagers thought the attackers had left so they decided to pick up the corpse of those killed but came under another round of attack which led to the killing of four.

“If such an attack could happen in the heart of Riyom town, it shows that people are really not safe here,” a member of the community said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, did not respond to his call or text message as at the time of this report.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau had said 80 percent of the attacks in the state is pure genocide.

Mutfwang stated this during an interview after over fifteen communities were attacked and 30,000 people were displaced.

He had said, “It is a problem that has built up over the years. The most important thing is that there is a breakdown of trust at both intra-community and inter community levels. Eventually non-state actors who have the weapon of violence came into the situation and further escalated the situation.

“A lot of people who have not been fully identified are coming into the frame. So there are a lot of attacks and counter attacks. But by and large in Plateau State I can tell you that 80 per cent of the situation is pure genocide against the people of Plateau.”

