IGP seals off ALL Plateau LGs secretariats as Chairmen revolt against Governor

The Inspector General Of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the sealing of all the 17 local government secretariats of Plateau state following the ongoing crisis in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Caleb Mutfuwang, who was sworn in two week ago, had suspended the chairmen for alleged misappropriation of funds.

He had appointed interim chairpersons to oversee the LGs but the chairmen revolted and declared that the governor had no right to suspend them.

They insisted on continuing functioning as chairmen of their respective LGAs, a situation that nearly resulted into the break down of law and order on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the IG had ordered the state commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, to seal off all the 17 secretariats.

“It has become necessary as a result of tensions around the leadership of the Local Government Areas, and the possible threat that supporters and Local Government Chairmen are posing to critical infrastructure, lives and properties in the State.”

“The decision to take this action is in accordance with the exercise of our constitutional responsibility as the Nigeria Police Force, to ensure that the above doesn’t hold sway on the Plateau.

“To this end, the Nigeria Police Force on the Plateau cannot sit down and watch things go wrong under our watch, hence the need to make this critical decision of sealing up the Local Government secretariats.

“The command therefore warns that it will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to disrupt this process or causes any confusion around the Local Government Secretariats, as we will ensure that the law takes it’s full course on such persons.”

