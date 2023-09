Six die in Osun road accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun Command, said six persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Imesi-Ile highway. The Sector Commander,…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun Command, said six persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Imesi-Ile highway. The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said two vehicles had a head-on collision on Saturday at 9: 44 p.m. due to the brake failure of one of them, resulting in the death of six persons.

He said that an articulated vehicle (Red Daf) without a number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill with casualties due to over-speeding.

“We have five dead victims taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of the FRSC team.

”The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use an extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles, ” Benamesia said.

According to him, the accident involved 17 persons with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives. He charged road users to drive defensively in order to prevent any form of accidents.

Benamesia, however, advised drivers to drive with caution and ensure their vehicles were in perfect condition before embarking on any journey. (NAN)

