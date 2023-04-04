Singer, Portable, charged with assault

Controversial hip hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was on Monday arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Ifo LGA of Ogun State…

The “Zazoo” crooner was brought before the court on a five-count charge bordering on assault and theft.

He had been detained since Friday following a petition by one Osimusi Emmanuel.

Appearing before the court on Monday, Portable pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

Some of the counts read: “That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, and others now at large on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence Against Persons and Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20th day of January, 2023, for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with warrant of arrest on you, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Portable’s counsel, Adodo Destiny, prayed the court to grant the singer bail.

The Magistrate, A. S. Soneye, noted that the offences were bailable and granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 and two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The magistrate, however, ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro Correctional Centre pending the time his bail requirements were met, and adjourned to April 26.