Singer J.Martins bags appointment in Abia

Popular Nigerian hiplife singer, Martins Okechukwu Justice popularly known as J.Martins has added another feather to his cap as he has been appointed as the…

Popular Nigerian hiplife singer, Martins Okechukwu Justice popularly known as J.Martins has added another feather to his cap as he has been appointed as the special assistant on tourism and entertainment in Abia State.

The elated multiple award-winning singer mentioned that the governor of the state, Dr Alex Otti, gave him the appointment. Taking to his verified Instagram account, the singer wrote, “Got up this early morning at 3 am with multiple calls and congratulations messages, only to be told that My Principal My Own Governor gave me an appointment on behalf of the good people Of Abia State.

“Kindly join me in appreciating His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti (OFR). I will kindly wish to ask for your continued support and prayers, trusting God for Wisdom to be able to deliver because no individual can do this work alone.

“Abia State is for all of us and it’s only when we come together that we can build Abia State and make it work. God Bless His Excellency Dr Alex Otti (OFR); God Bless Abia State; God Bless Nigeria.” (sic)

Since he made the announcement his friends and colleagues have taken to his comment section to congratulate the Oyoyo singer. For instance, famous R’n’B singer, Banky W commented saying, “Congratulations and all the best brother”. Also, popular singing twin brothers PSquare sent a message of congratulations to their friend.

