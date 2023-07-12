Amapiano: My tweet wasn’t to divide Africans — Swae Lee

Popular American hip-hop artiste, Swae Lee who recently visited Nigeria and shot a music video in Surulere, Lagos, has taken to his verified Twitter account…

Popular American hip-hop artiste, Swae Lee who recently visited Nigeria and shot a music video in Surulere, Lagos, has taken to his verified Twitter account to apologise to Africans over a recent tweet.

While appreciating the popular South African music genre, Amapiano, the American music star made a tweet and put the Nigerian flag emoji, an action that did not go well with the originators of the sound.

In a series of tweets Swae Lee wrote, “Wait till y’all hear Swae Lee on Amapiano,” he added that he was partly Nigerian, “For the ones outraged about the flag, I put it because I’m partly Nigerian. I didn’t say anything about the creation of the genre y’all tweaking. Bigs up to the South Africans for creating this beautiful sh*t.”

Still outraged by the singer’s tweet, South Africans have thronged to his Twitter page to lash out at the singer who is one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

While apologising in a recent video posted on his verified Twitter account. The hip-hop artiste noted that his tweet with the Nigerian flag about Amapiano was not to cause a division among Africans.

He said in part: “I just want to say that the tweet was not to start a division between all of us, like different types of Africans. I am just saying that I was specifically introduced to Amapiano by Nigerians and I have Nigeria in me. When I put the Nigerian flag, I am not taking it away from anybody. Salute to the originators,” this time adding both South African and Nigerian flags to his post.

Born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown on born June 7, and professionally known as Swae Lee, he is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. The hip-hop artiste is famed for his wide vocal range and genre-bending. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2017 for co-writing Beyoncé’s single “Formation”.

Swae World Peace 🇿🇦🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/72LpvMry74 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 11, 2023

