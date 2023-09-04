Shun divisive propaganda, Christian pilgrims agency tells politicians

The Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, has called on politicians to support the present administration and shun narratives that…

The Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, has called on politicians to support the present administration and shun narratives that may cause division in the country.

Pam made the call while addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

Speaking on his assessment of Tinubu’s administration’s first 100 days in office, Reverend Pam also applauded the president for defusing campaign period tensions by politicians who aroused fears about the persecution of Christians because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He also disclosed that he visited the Presidential Villa on Friday, to express appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s excellent support for NCPC which is Nigeria’s sole facilitator of Christian pilgrimage.

Pam who is also the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North Central Zone, which comprises Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi , Kwara state and FCT, said the aggressive use of disinformation and misinformation against Nigeria’s political leadership is a potent threat against democracy, unity and peace.

Pointing out that Nigeria faces numerous challenges in its bid towards actualising genuine populist developmental goals of the current administration, he emphasized that Nigeria’s politicians and their supporters must rise above dangerous propaganda and the dissemination of mischievous information that threaten national unity, peace, and progress.

