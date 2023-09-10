Shettima flags off distribution of N15bn-worth palliatives in Northeast

Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off the distribution of 250,000 bags of rice and other palliatives worth N15 billion by the North East Development…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off the distribution of 250,000 bags of rice and other palliatives worth N15 billion by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to six states of the region.

Flagging off the distribution and groundbreaking for the construction of 22.5km Ngowom road in Borno State, Shettima said the unity being showcased by the northeast governors is worthy of emulation by their colleagues in other subregions.

Shettima said the northeast governors had set aside their political differences to pursue the common goal of their people and urged legislators of the region to uphold the same values.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us, we are one people, of common destiny, faced with the same challenges,” he said.

Shettima noted that the road construction is a milestone project that would give people in the area an opportunity to open up the potentials of Borno and by extension the northeast.

“We want to thank the people of NEDC for this giant stride and we urge them to extend that gesture to some of our vital areas, especially Bauchi, Gombe road, the major road that linked Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, and Taraba.

“And of course, the Jalingo-Yobe road is equally vital, We would have to get into discussion with the federal government because these are trunk A federal roads, but it’s being plight by the people from Northeast.

“So, the issue of trunk A, Trunk B roads are mere nomenclature, it’s about our people, and we have to work out arrangements to help them,” he said.

“The deplorable Gombe-Bauchi, Maiduguri-Damboa, Biu-Gombi federal roads are to be undertaken by NEDC this year,” he added noting that their completion could enhance security and the seamless haulage of goods and services in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed G Alkali, said the palliatives would alleviate hunger and ensure food security in the insurgency-affected states.

Other palliatives comprise 81,000 cartons of noodles, 80,000 bales of blankets, mats, and pieces of children’s wares, 40,000 women’s wrappers, men’s clothes, and gallons of cooking oil among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...