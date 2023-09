The farmers who were killed when a passenger boat capsized in Gbajibo Community, Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, have been buried. The…

The farmers who were killed when a passenger boat capsized in Gbajibo Community, Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, have been buried.

The mishap was said to have occurred at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, 10 September.

See pictures of their funeral below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...