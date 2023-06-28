Shettima: FG to accelerate access to single digit loans for MSMEs

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced the federal government’s plan to urgently ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced the federal government’s plan to urgently ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.

The vice president made the announcement yesterday in a message to mark the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

Shettima said: “We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all, while we also recognise the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal. However, the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.”

