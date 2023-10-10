✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Business

Shelter Afrique becomes development bank

The 42nd Shelter Afrique Annual General Meeting (AGM) Bureau has approved the transformation of the pan African real estate finance institution into Shelter Afrique Development…

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa

The 42nd Shelter Afrique Annual General Meeting (AGM) Bureau has approved the transformation of the pan African real estate finance institution into Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB).

Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who chaired the meeting in Algiers, Algeria, disclosed this Monday in a statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Salisu Badamosi.

The statement said Dangiwa played a pivotal role in steering the successful transformation, saying “This historic approval marks a significant milestone, paving the way for Shelter Afrique’s evolution into Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB).”

He said the restructuring was done to enhance the capacity of the ShafDB so that it can adequately finance affordable housing projects across Africa.

While emphasising the importance of unity and collaboration among shareholders, the minister urged for a renewed sense of purpose, dedication and trust among shareholders to work collectively towards overcoming the housing deficit that has plagued the continent for decades.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: