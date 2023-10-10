Abuja wins Japanese Ambassador’s karate c’ships

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have emerged the overall winners of the just concluded 2nd Japanese Ambassador’s karate championships held at the package B…

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have emerged the overall winners of the just concluded 2nd Japanese Ambassador’s karate championships held at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The 2nd Japanese Ambassador Karate Championship included competitions in 15 different categories, giving karate fans a forum to showcase their skills and compete at various levels.

They won a total of 13medals with five gold, 3 silver and five bronze medals while strata base came second with five Gold, three silver and one bronze medals and team federal fire service placed third with two gold three silver and two bronze medals.

Other winners are Nasarawa State who came forth after one gold and two silver medals while Rivers State came fifth with one gold and five bronze medals. Edo State came sixth after winning one gold medal while UNIJOS came seventh with one silver and two bronze medals.

Teams such as Ondo, NAF, Kaduna, Butokukai, Benue, Borno, Kwara, Masonori MMAF, Oyo and Kogi ended the participation in the tournament without a medal.

A total of 52 medals was won which comprised of 15 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals won by 12 teams

There were 208 participants drawn from 15 states of the federation including the FCT, paramilitary as well as some agencies participated in the tournament.

