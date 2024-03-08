Sheikh Hassan’s murder: Stop defending killers, Zamfara clerics tell CPG Commander

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis-Sunnah Zamfara state chapter has insisted on the culpability of personnel of Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) in the brutal…

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis-Sunnah Zamfara state chapter has insisted on the culpability of personnel of Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) in the brutal murder of the Chairman of the JIBWIS Ulama Council, Gusau Local Government, Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada.

Sheikh Mada was brutally murdered on Tuesday, March 5th 2024 in Mada town, Gusau local government area of Zamfara, by some persons suspected to be personnel of the Community Protection Guards (CPG).

The JIBWIS in a statement signed its Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Na-Allah Zurmi, insisted that some eyewitnesses in Mada town have identified some members of Zamfara State’s Community Protection Guards (CPG) as the culprits, thereby contradicting the official statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

Consequently, the JIBWIS confirmed the statement made by the CPG Commander, Col Rabi’u Yandoto (rtd), who acknowledged the involvement of his men in the tragic incident.

“We call on Sulaiman Bala Idris to withdraw his statement defending the culprits and caution him against encroaching on the responsibilities of trained professionals. As an Islamic organization, we remind the spokesperson to fear Allah and speak the truth, as he will be held accountable in the hereafter,” said the statement.

The statement added that despite the grief, JIBWIS has urged its members to refrain from taking the law into their hands, emphasizing its commitment to legal actions to expose and prosecute the assailants according to the provisions of the laws.

While condemning the statement by the governor’s spokesperson, the organization urged him to always be cautious in handling delicate issues of this nature.

The JIBWIS emphasized its commitment to ensuring that justice is done to the family of the deceased, just as it urged the authorities concerned to expedite the investigation with a view to exposing the perpetrators.