Shaibu planning ‘coup’ against me, Obaseki alleges

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu of planning to overthrow him in his desperation to become the next governor of the state.

Obaseki said this during a meeting with elders and leaders from Etsako West, East and Central local government areas of the state held in Jattu, Etsako West, as part of campaigns for the September 2 local council election.

Obaseki said, “My deputy governor has become very desperate to take over and is ready to do anything, including carrying out a coup d’etat to ensure that he kicks me out and becomes the governor of Edo State.

“What struck me was his action after the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly and preparing to elect officers. He was in Abuja and came back that day. I am the chief security officer of the state, so I get any information I need but keep quiet about it and use that information quietly.

“My deputy called a leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC), telling him that during the election of the Speaker of the House of Assembly the next day, he had five loyal members and he would like the seven members of the party in the House to work with him to produce the Speaker.

“I called the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to my house to familiarise with them following this information. Shaibu tried to barge in but I refused. It was my private house, not the Government House, so he should show courtesy because it is my prerogative to allow him in or out.

“The next day, we went to the House and he came and we elected our Speaker. What he did was not in the interest of the party. How can he have a different candidate aside from what the governor wants?”

He said the deputy governor never discussed his governorship ambition with him but went to Abuja and didn’t tell him, only for him to see him on the social media and television as the video was all over the place, boasting of leaving the party.

When contacted, the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Musa Ebomhiana, declined comment on the matter.

